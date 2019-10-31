NEW ORLEANS — At least three New Orleans schools canceled or delayed classes as a line of heavy rain moved through southeast Louisiana overnight.

The following schools have announced closures or delays Thursday morning:

Joseph A. Craig Charter School will be closed Thursday due to a power outage in the Treme area. Classes are canceled for students and staff and expected to resume Friday.

Due to a loss of power from last night's storms, Paul Habans Charter School will be operating on a 2-hour delay schedule today.

Dr. M. L. King, Jr. High School will be closed on Thursday due to electrical problems. Classes are canceled. Teachers and students will report on Friday.

(Need to add a school closure to this list? Email pressrelease@wwltv.com from a verified school email address)

