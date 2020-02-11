LIST: Schools reopening as electricity restored after Hurricane Zeta

New Orleans schools will reopened Wendesday.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Public Schools are the first to announce their return to the classroom on Wednesday, Nov. 4, as power is restored across Southeast Louisiana.

Orleans

NOLA Public Schools will return to regular operations Wednesday, Nov. 4.

St. Katharine Drexel Preparatory School in New Orleans will reopen on Monday but will close Tuesday for the presidential election. Wednesday, November 4, all classes will be virtual due to the school being used as a precinct.

All Delgado Community College locations will be closed Monday.

UNO classes will resume Monday.

Jefferson

All schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

All Parish Government offices will be open Monday.

St. Bernard

St. Bernard Parish School Board buildings will remain closed Monday, November 2 due to continued power outages at some of the schools. Due to the election, the student holiday will still be observed on November 3; however, teachers should be prepared to report to their school sites for professional development.

School will reopen on Wednesday, November 4.

Plaquemines

Plaquemines Parish school will have class Monday but staff must report to work.

Belle Chasse Academy will remain closed Monday and Tuesday.

Lafourche

All schools in Lafourche Parish will resume class Monday, with the exception of:

Galliano Elementary School

Golden Meadow Upper Elementary School

Golden Meadow Lower Elementary School

Golden Meadow Middle School

St. Tammany Parish