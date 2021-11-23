List: Thanksgiving meal giveaways

NEW ORLEANS — 10th annual Second Harvest Food Bank Thanksgiving and Holiday Meals for Seniors program
- Tuesday, November 23
- 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
- Second Harvest Food Bank
- 700 Edwards Ave. Harahan, LA
The “HOPE” "300" Turkey Giveaway Drive-Thru Celebration
- Tuesday, November 23
- 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 pm
- Behrman Park
- 2529 General Meyer Ave. New Orleans, LA
InspireNOLA Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
- Tuesday, November 23
- Alice Harte Charter School
- 5300 Berkley Dr, New Orleans, LA
- 10 a.m. until supplies are exhausted
- One turkey, ham, and perishable item per car
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.