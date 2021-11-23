x
List: Thanksgiving meal giveaways

Three giveaways will take place today

NEW ORLEANS — 10th annual Second Harvest Food Bank Thanksgiving and Holiday Meals for Seniors program 

  • Tuesday, November 23
  • 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
  • Second Harvest Food Bank 
  • 700 Edwards Ave. Harahan, LA

The “HOPE” "300" Turkey Giveaway Drive-Thru Celebration 

  • Tuesday, November 23
  • 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 pm
  • Behrman Park
  • 2529 General Meyer Ave. New Orleans, LA 

InspireNOLA Thanksgiving Food Giveaway 

  • Tuesday, November 23
  • Alice Harte Charter School 
  • 5300 Berkley Dr, New Orleans, LA  
  • 10 a.m. until supplies are exhausted
  • One turkey, ham, and perishable item per car

