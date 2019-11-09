NEW ORLEANS — A technology company that provides services to law firms is opening a regional office in New Orleans.

State and local officials announced Monday that Litify is expected to create 20 new jobs by the end of next year.

Louisiana's economic development office said the 20 jobs will provide an average annual salary of $65,000 plus benefits.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a state news release that New Orleans will be home to Litify's first regional expansion outside of New York.

The release says Litify currently serves 100 law firms nationwide and plans other regional offices.

