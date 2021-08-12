Live @ 4:30 PM: Mayor Cantrell to announce vaccine requirements, sources say

It's not clear which businesses will be required to screen customers for vaccines, but restaurants, bars and music venues are likely on the list.

NEW ORLEANS — City leaders are weighing a requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test no more than 24 hours old for many indoor activities, including eating at restaurants, drinking at bars and attending Saints games, according to multiple sources.

The requirement would not go into effect immediately so businesses could put in place procedures to check a customer’s status, the sources said.

The idea comes as the delta variant has sent cases to record highs in Louisiana. The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 5,268 new cases.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell late last month announced a requirement for all city employees to get vaccinated as she reinstituted an indoor mask mandate.

The sources who spoke about the possible proof of vaccination for other indoor events said it is being considered to avoid limiting capacity at businesses, as was done in the early days of the pandemic.

A handful of restaurants and music clubs in the city recently announced they would require proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests.

New York City was the first U.S. city to institute a policy that would require proof of vaccination for many indoor activities. The Los Angeles City Council has asked the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would enact a similar rule.

