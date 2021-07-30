Mayor Cantrell issues mask mandate for New Orleans, requires vaccines for all City employees

The average daily cases of COVID-19 went from 104 last week to 272 this week in New Orleans, according to Cantrell.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a mask mandate for the City of New Orleans Friday, making masks mandatory in all indoor spaces.

Cantrell also announced that all City employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This is a critical moment in our city," Cantrell said. "Thanks to the Delta Variant the covid pandemic is once again raging out of control."

The average daily cases of COVID-19 went from 104 last week to 272 this week in New Orleans, according to Cantrell.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said just hours earlier that he is "seriously considering" a mask mandate for all of Louisiana.

The Louisiana governor said he's had requests from health leaders across Louisiana to reinstate a statewide mask mandate as COVID hospitalizations rise at a dramatic pace.

"In light of the trends and developments, I can tell you I have received, over the last 24 hours or so, numerous requests from hospitals and healthcare organizations and other entities to reinstate a statewide mask mandate," Edwards said. "This is something that I am seriously considering."

Last week, the City of New Orleans put out a "mask advisory," strongly advising people to wear a mask indoors whether they are vaccinated or not when they are with people not from their immediate household.

Hospitalizations have skyrocketed across Louisiana since July 1. There are 1,456 more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than there were at the start of the month.

During the same time frame, 251 people have died because of the virus. At the start of the month, Louisiana was reporting on average about six new deaths each day. Now, the state is reporting on average 14 deaths daily.