Live @ 6 PM: City Council At-Large debate hosted by WWL-TV, Gambit, Times-Picayune

The primary is Nov. 13 with a potential runoff Dec. 11.

NEW ORLEANS — Candidates for New Orleans City Council At-Large Division 2 seat are set to debate tonight.

The debate will take place on Oct. 20 at 6 PM. It will be streamed live in this story, as well as on WWL-TV's Facebook page.

Candidates present will include Xavier University staffer Bart Everson, former state Sen. JP Morrell and District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer.

Councilmember Jared Brossett will not participate in the debate after his recent DWI arrest.

The debate will be moderated by Gambit Editor John Stanton and feature questions from panelists Gambit Politics Editor Clancy DuBos, The Times-Picayune columnist Stephanie Grace and WWL-TV anchor Charisse Gibson. Housing issues, among others, will be the focus of the debate.

The event will be put on by Gambit, The Times-Picayune and WWL-TV and is underwritten by the Solutions Journalism Network.

