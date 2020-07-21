Live at 1 pm: New Orleans to announce decision on school reopenings

New Orleans is expected to announce a decision on the reopening of schools at a 1 pm press briefing.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will announce a decision on school reopenings at a 1 pm press conference Tuesday.

With a scheduled start in three weeks, city leaders have to consider whether to open the doors to in-person classes or limit learning to remote only.

The decision will come as President Donald Trump has emphasized the importance of opening schools and having students attend in-person.

Meanwhile, there is no consensus as to how effective remote learning has been, especially for students with limited technology capacity.

The state opened to Phase 1 on May 15 and went to Phase 2 a few weeks later. After a surge of positive COVID-19 cases, that in many instances exceeded the numbers at what was thought to be the pandemic’s peak, the state mandated the use of masks and shut down bars to in-person consumption this month.

Orleans Parish is nowhere near the terrible totals of hospitalizations or deaths that sparked concern and an opening of an emergency medical facility at the Convention Center during the onset of the local pandemic in March and April. However, its 7-day average of positive cases has steadily risen from an average of 20 per day when the state went to Phase 2 to an average of 102 a day now.

While increased testing is likely behind some of the increased positives, the percentage of tests that are positive has also risen.

Many schools had already announced plans to allow families (if they wish) to learn remotely while opening the schools in alternating-day fashion.

Watch live below at 1 pm. (start time will likely be delayed):

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.