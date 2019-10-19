NEW ORLEANS — City leaders delayed plans Saturday to bring down a pair of unstable construction cranes in a series of controlled explosions at the site of a partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans.

The planned explosion will now take place Sunday, no later than noon. No specific time has been set at this time.

12:42 p.m.

A larger temporary evacuation zone is being planned for Sunday's demolition, city officials said.

Evacuees will get a warning as crews go door-to-door four hours before they detonate the explosives on the two cranes over the Hard Rock Hotel site.

At the press conference, city officials denied asking hotel guests on Canal Street to evacuate, saying they were not responsible for any evacuation orders.

12:39 p.m.

The crane demolition at the Hard Rock Hotel collapse has been pushed back to Sunday afternoon, city officials said.

New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said new info about the damage to the cranes led to the delay.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell told reporters she will not sign off on nighttime demolitions.

Residents who were told to evacuate from hotels on Canal Street are being allowed back to their rooms Saturday.

12:30 p.m.

Watch the live press conference with the city, where they are expected to announce a demolition time for the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

12:11 p.m.

We're getting word of the first evacuations. Several hotels on Canal Street have already been evacuated.

Here's the full evacuation map:

11:47 a.m.

People are gathering to watch the demolition. Crowds of people are walking along Canal Street just outside of the area blocked off by the city. It's unclear when they will be asked to stay away.

11:28 a.m.

Crews can be seen working on equipment attached to the structure of one of the cranes.

No timeline for the demolition has been set yet.

11:14 a.m.

The Krewe Of Boo parade, set for Saturday night near downtown New Orleans, has been canceled by the city as they prepare to demolish the two cranes over the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

11:07 a.m.

11 a.m.

There is still no public timeframe for when the city plans to demolish the cranes embedded in the Hard Rock Hotel.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday that it would be done sometime after noon Saturday, but didn't give an estimate for exactly when.

Crews originally planned to bring down the cranes Friday, but weather delayed any action until Saturday. Crews are expected to set off the explosives before the sun goes down at 6:25 p.m., giving them a 6.5 hour window to work in.

WWL-TV has been covering the Hard Rock Hotel collapse since the building fell onto Rampart Street on Oct. 12, bringing live updates on the workers who were killed, the plan to demolish the building, information on how the building collapsed in the first place and all the latest information.

