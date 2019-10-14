NEW ORLEANS — New assessments show that both cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel construction night are unstable, forcing officials to expand the evacuation area beyond Canal Street.

The new assessment has forced emergency officials to rethink their current approach to stabilizing the cranes and building.

"We're trying to figure out a plan of attack," Collin Arnolds, New Orleans Director of Homeland Security, said. "Those cranes were going to be used to do one operation.That plan is now on hold, until we can figure out how to do it safely."

Despite the new assessment, search and rescue operations for the last person trapped inside the debris continue. McConnell said that engineers have been inside the building several times today and the Urban Search and Rescue Team is currently doing their third search of the site.

