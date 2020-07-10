Live at 11:30: New Orleans press conference on Hurricane Delta preps

The city of New Orleans has a scheduled press conference to update residents on plans for Hurricane Delta.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the city's preparations for Hurricane Delta, which made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday night and is expected back in the Gulf of Mexico later Wednesday.

The storm reached category-4 status and is current forecast to become a major hurricane before landfall sometime Friday somewhere along the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

The city just recently moved into a modified Phase 3.1 stage of recovery that allowed more businesses to increase capacity.

This is the sixth time this year that southeast Louisiana is in the cone of a tropical storm or hurricane.