A local business employee said it took NOPD 12 hours to respond and three days to show up at the business after it was robbed Friday afternoon.

Security cameras at Associated Building Services in the Marigny captured a man wandering through the parking lot, getting into employee cars and eventually wandering into the business. This isn't the first time this has happened. Two years ago WWL-TV interviewed an employee after teenagers stole a car from the parking lot. Now it's happening again.

"They're coming into the property while employees are working, staying inside the property for more than 15 minutes," an employee, who asked WWL-TV not to release his name, said.

Employees say they feel like they're completely on their own after police failed to arrive in a timely manner. Employees called the police Friday afternoon and didn't hear back until nearly 12 hours later.

"3:30 a.m. is when they called us and said 'hey we're ready to do an interview.' That's unacceptable," the employee said.

WWL-TV reached out to NOPD Monday on behalf of the business, after NOPD had still not arrived on the scene.

"You guys make a call and within an hour detectives are out here, but it's too far gone," the employee said.

Employees say they shouldn't have to beg for help to get police to respond. When WWL-TV reached out to the NOPD Monday about these complaints, WWL-TV was told police were looking into the issue, but they would not be able to respond Monday. However, a detective arrived at ABS less than an hour later. Despite the NOPD's sudden interest in the case, employees don't want to continue to wait on law enforcement when something happens.

"We're strongly considering going back to Jefferson Parish. Strongly," the employee said.

According to employees, NOPD detectives say they will now investigate.

