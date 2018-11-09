NEW ORLEANS - More than 400 first responders from across the United States will climb 110 flights of stairs to honor those who died in the September 11 attacks.

The New Orleans 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb pays tribute to the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers and 8 emergency personnel who passed away on 9/11.

Each registered climber will carry the name and picture of a first responder who died at Ground Zero as they climb 110 floors, the height of the former World Trade Center twin towers in New York City.

Participating first responders are also encouraged to wear their appropriate gear to make the climb, but it is not mandatory.

Money from the event goes to families of fallen Louisiana first responders.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is not the only event scheduled on the 17th anniversary of the attacks. There is also the Brotherhood Bash at Lafayette Square and the Battle of the Badges Cook Off.

