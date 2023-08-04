Local runners win historic Crescent City Classic

Calling itself "A Race for All Y'all," it was clear this year's runners took that theme and ran with it.

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 14,000 runners raced through New Orleans Saturday morning for what turned out to be a historic Crescent City Classic.

For the first time, two locals won the race, but they're not the only ones who stood out.

Everyone from The Blues Brothers to the Easter Bunny was in the race.

"We're going to have walkers, strollers, dancers, you might see crawlers," CCC Operations Director Kristen Stuart said. "We have every form, shape, color — this race is for all y'all, that's the whole point."

And for the first time in its history, two New Orleans locals finished in First Place.

Kolyn Saltzman and Kir Selert Faraud took home the title in the men's and women's categories. Saltzman ran the full 10k in just 31:23, Faraud in just 35:44.

But they weren't the only ones making history.

With a crowd of family and friends cheering him on, Neal Enright became the second runner with Down syndrome to finish the Crescent City Classic.

Enright wore the number 321. It was specifically set aside by the Classic for a runner with Down syndrome as part of Adidas' "Runner 321" campaign. The number represents Trisomy 21 in the Down syndrome community and it's being used to ensure athletes like Neil get the chance to defy the odds and inspire more people to do the same.

"He caught a cramp about two miles in and I said, 'Neal, we got two choices: We can sit here on the ground or we can keep pushing forward," Enright's trainer Guerre Fabacher said. "What do we do? We keep pushing forward and he did it."

Proving that when you put in the work, the Crescent City Classic really is a "Race for All Y'all."