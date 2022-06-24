Closed: New Orleans abortion clinic shuts doors shortly after Supreme Court ruling

State Representative Maddie Landry, a pro-choice advocate, said all of the clinics in the state have closed.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Women's Health Care Clinic on General Pershing shut its doors shortly after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe V. Wade decision that guaranteed women the right to an abortion.

WWL-TV Reporter Paul Murphy said the clinic locked its doors around 11 a.m. and that the workers and staff departed.

There has been a small number of people who showed up both in support of the decision and those opposed.

"This is a historic day," said Bill Shanks of United for Life. "It's something we've been praying for for over 36 years. There were 10 of these things in the city when we started. This is the last one."

State Representative Maddie Landry, a pro-choice advocate, said all of the clinics in the state have closed.

"All 3 abortion clinics are now closed," she said. "They all closed when the decision came down... If they perform any abortions here, they can go to jail, get arrested, fined heavily. They're closed."

Landry said the closest state where Louisiana women could obtain an abortion now is Illinois.

A Louisiana doctor who provided some of the first abortions in the state told NOLA.com that she now has the distinction of providing some of the last.