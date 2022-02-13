Louisiana Army National Guard's 1st Black woman pilot

She says in a news release that she had no idea she'd be a trailblazer when she asked for the training.

PINEVILLE, La. — PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Army National Guard has commissioned its first Black female pilot.

Warrant Officer Tatiana Julien of New Orleans pilots a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in B Company, 1-244th Assault Helicopter Battalion, which is based in Hammond.

Julien says she decided to become a pilot after seeing a Black pilot from New Orleans in her unit while it was deployed to the Middle East from 2017 to 2018.