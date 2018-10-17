The Archdiocese of New Orleans and dioceses in other parts of Louisiana on Tuesday committed to releasing the names of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors within the last half century, stepping up their language from last month, when they said it was only exploring the possibility.

Dioceses in other states across the country are beginning to release the names of clergy accused of sexual abuse. Several past bishops with the Diocese of Lafayette, along with current Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel have not been eager to do so.

In a prepared statement Tuesday, New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said the release of names of abusive priests “will be sooner rather than later,” though he stopped short of giving a firm date.

Here is Aymond's statement:

“The clergy files are being examined very carefully. It is important to note that the review of the files goes back at least 50 years to ensure the list is accurate and complete. We will publish the list as soon as this work is finished. It will be sooner rather than later.”

Deshotel issued a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to Aymond's announcement.

Here is Deshotel's statement:

“We certainly applaud Archbishop Aymond’s decision and fully support it. Our Diocese is currently embarking on the same process of examining 50 years of clergy files very closely and carefully to ensure the accuracy of any list of priests accused of abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult. Disclosure of that list is a good idea to foster healing and provide assurance that no one accused of abuse is currently serving in ministry. Because of the extent and complexity of the research, the process will take time and it’s impossible to predict precisely when that process will be completed.”

At a Sept. 18 clergy sex abuse forum at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral hall, Deshotel told about 250 people he was considering releasing the names of clergy against whom credible allegations of abuse have been made.

The Daily Advertiser, victims abuse groups and parishioners from across the diocese have asked the past several bishops in the Diocese of Lafayette, including Deshotel, to make public the names of priests, past and present, against whom credible allegations of abuse were made or whose victims received monetary settlements from the diocese.

In 2014, former Lafayette Bishop Michael Jarrell refused to release the names of priests. That was 10 years after the Diocese of Lafayette officials admitted the diocese and its insurers paid more than $26 million to families of children molested by priests.

"Bishop Jarrell sees no purpose in such action," Monsignor Richard Greene, media liaison, wrote at that time in response to The Daily Advertiser's request for the priests' names.

