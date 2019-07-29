NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Children's Museum is moving to a new, $47.5 million campus in New Orleans.

NOLA.com reports that the museum closed its old location on Saturday and will reopen on Labor Day weekend at an 8.5-acre site in New Orleans City Park.

Museum CEO Julia Bland says many museum favorites such as the grocery store and infant-toddler play area have been improved in the new space.

There's also a front porch overlooking a lagoon and a floating classroom. A 15,000-gallon cistern will collect rainwater, creating an area where children can splash around.

