Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana

With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them.

NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day.

Here are the shelters that have been announced so far:

Hancock County, Miss.

The county will open a cold weather shelter on Dec. 22 through Dec. 26. It will open at 6 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center Building at 18333 Highway 603 in Kiln.

If you need a ride, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Office at 228-255-0942 or the Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 for assistance.

Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish will coordinate temporary housing for homeless individuals through outreach groups. Anyone in need can contact the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center at 504-349-5360

St. Bernard Parish

The parish will open a warming station in The Val Riess multi-purpose building, located at 1101 Magistrate Street in Chalmette.

The warming station will open at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 and will remain open through the freeze event. The Sheriff's office will assist anyone in need of transportation to the warming station.

Pets will only be allowed in kennels.

St. Tammany Parish

A warming shelter will be available at the Giving Hope Retreat in Lacombe from noon on Dec. 22 to noon on Dec. 26.

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish will have a warming center on standby that will open based on need. Residents need to notify 911 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office if they need shelter.

WWL-TV will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.