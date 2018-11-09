NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 100 first responders from across Louisiana are preparing to deploy to the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence’s landfall, state emergency leaders announced Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the first responders will be joined by a swift water rescue and urban search and rescue teams.

“Louisiana is often called upon to help other states during an emergency because of our experience in dealing with disasters..,” a statement from GHOSEP said.

A four-person, emergency operations center support team from the New Orleans Fire Department is also planning to deploy to North Carolina.

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall as a dangerous category 3 storm Friday morning.

“Louisiana has received an outpouring of assistance for our emergencies in the past. So the call to return the favor to South Carolina now is a very important one for us to answer,” Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said.

GOHSEP said the teams will being arriving in the Carolinas Tuesday.

© 2018 WWL