Louisiana loosens bar restrictions, but will New Orleans follow?

Louisiana is lifting the 11 p.m. restriction and capacity limits for bars and restaurants effective Wednesday, will New Orleans follow?

NEW ORLEANS — With the announcement from the governor, there’s now a lot of focus on New Orleans as to how the City will go about easing restrictions, if at all.

At the Golden Lantern in the French Quarter, news of most state restrictions being lifted were just as refreshing as the drinks being served by Greg Hebert.

“It’s been rough on us since the pandemic,” Hebert said.

Before the pandemic the bar on Royal Street served up drinks 24 hours a day. Under current restrictions, alcohol can’t be served past 11 p.m.

“It’s hard closing a bar, having to call last call, when we’ve never had to call last call,” Hebert said.

The state is now lifting that 11 p.m. restriction and capacity limits for bars and restaurants effective Wednesday. Parishes now have the authority to set the rules.

In Orleans Parish, the City of New Orleans has been more conservative with reopening. A city spokesman tells Eyewitness News until the City makes an announcement, current restrictions will stay in place.

“We will thoroughly assess what the governor announced, and I’ll make decision accordingly,” Mayor Latoya Cantrell said.

Hebert commends the mayor’s approach on reopening and doesn’t expect to go back to serving drinks around the clock. He just wants a few more hours of business.

“What we’re hoping is they’ll keep us open until 2 a.m., at least 2 a.m.,” Hebert said.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell says data will determine next steps. With the percent positivity rate now below one percent in Orleans Parish and vaccinations increasing, Hebert hopes those numbers will be good for business. Whatever the mayor announces, he says he’ll follow the regulations.

“If it wasn’t for her and her strictness, keeping us a little regulated, that helped us get to where we are now,” Hebert said.

In the meantime, last call will still happen, until the doors at Golden Lantern never have to be locked again.