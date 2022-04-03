Louisiana National Guard's 1st woman head of firing battery

She was installed Feb. 13 as commander of B Battery, 1st Battalion, 1-141st Field Artillery Regiment.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A woman who is originally from New York has become the first woman to command a Louisiana National Guard firing battery, the guard says. Lt. Melissa Liotta leads nearly 90 soldiers as part of what the state National Guard describes as its oldest and most historic unit.

“It is an incredible and surreal feeling,” Liotta said in a recent news release. “It is just another example of how much progress we are making in the Army towards gender equality and the integration of females in combat arms.”

She was installed Feb. 13 as commander of B Battery, 1st Battalion, 1-141st Field Artillery Regiment. The 141st is nicknamed the “Washington Artillery” and was organized in New Orleans in 1838.

Liotta says her biggest initial challenge will be to help bring the battery together. Over the past year, some members have been working on responses to disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic and some were sent to the Southwest border.

“This is such an amazing opportunity and I know it will take a lot of work and time, but I look forward to every moment of it,” she said.

Liotta has spent five years in the Louisiana National Guard after three years of active duty. Her other positions have included lead intelligence analyst, fire direction officer, fire support officer and platoon leader.