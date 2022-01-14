Louisiana Supreme Court suspends Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan

The suspension is effective immediately.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court announced today that Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan from the Second City Court in New Orleans has been suspended.

Anderson-Trahan was recently indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly filing false returns.

The suspension is effective immediately and it is unknown at this time when she will return.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports she failed to report fees for the 2013 and 2014 tax years before becoming a judge in 2013. Anderson-Trahan did not tell Internal Revenue Services about the money she received for officiating weddings.

Trahan-Anderson is set to be arraigned on January 24.

