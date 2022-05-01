Louisiana unveiling 2 new Civil Rights Trail markers

The former McDonogh 19 Elementary School is now being developed as a civil rights museum named for the young students.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is unveiling two new Civil Rights Trail markers. One is at the room where three Black first grade girls integrated a New Orleans school in 1960. The other will honor an African American tank battalion formed during World War II.

The former McDonogh 19 Elementary School is now being developed as a civil rights museum named for the young students. They're now women who were honored there in November. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will unveil that marker on Tuesday.