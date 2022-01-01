Louisiana's 'Feed Your Soul' float wins award in Rose Parade

The design included a French Quarter-style balcony and a bayou covered with cypress trees and Spanish moss, said The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Louisiana "Feed Your Soul" float, featured in the New Year's Day Rose Parade, won an award for its beautiful design, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The report said the 55 foot-long float covered in 34,000 roses and handmade magnolias, took home the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.

The design included a French Quarter-style balcony and a bayou covered with cypress trees and Spanish moss.

This is the first time Louisiana has had a float ride in the California parade, but is the second parade the state has been represented. The "Celebration Gator" float rolled in the 2021 Macy Thanksgiving Day parade.

The judging results are in! The Louisiana Travel Feed Your Soul float won the Wrigley Legacy Award 🏆 for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment. pic.twitter.com/q0gWuQxNfU — Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) January 1, 2022