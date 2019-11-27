NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of homeless men and women got an early Thanksgiving meal today.

The City of Love Church feeds thousands of homeless people red beans and rice every Tuesday for lunch, but this week they made sure everyone who showed up on Duncan Plaza was treated to a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, dressing and mac and cheese.

The group is made up of all volunteers who donate their time and their own money to feed the homeless every week, rain or shine.

"Love365 has been in existence for five years. It started in our garage with 50 plates and every Tuesday we're here on the streets of New Orleans, serving those who are homeless and in need," said Pastor Fran Love, who founded Love365.

"This means a lot because I don't have any family any more, hardly any friends, you know. We're out on the street, so it means a lot," said a homeless woman.

"It means a lot. Thanksgiving, the blessing, and I thank the Lord that God made the day to see this day," said a homeless man.

Everyone there was also treated to music and blessings by church members.

