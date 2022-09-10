x
Low water pressure affecting numerous homes and businesses in Mid City

The Sewerage and Waterboard of New Orleans says the low water pressure is the result of a hydrant repair.
NEW ORLEANS — Many residents in the Mid City area were experiencing low water pressure, and in some cases no water, this morning as the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) performed a routine repair of a fire hydrant at City Park Avenue and Allard Boulevard.

SWBNO tweeted about their efforts just after 11:15 a.m..

The repairs were completed shortly after noon, according to a follow up tweet.

The SWBNO admitted that more people were affected by the water pressure drop than they had originally expected and the fragility of the infrastructure has caused delays.

