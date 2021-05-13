Low water pressure triggers boil advisory Uptown, school closure in Mid-City

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory is in effect for much of Uptown and nearby neighborhoods, but one school in Mid-City also experienced low water pressure.

Jonathan Newton lives in the Uptown area. He picked up two cases of water Thursday after learning he is under a boil water advisory.

"I already brushed my teeth, washed a couple bowls," Newton added he didn't realize the effect began Wednesday night.

Niraj Vora lives Uptown too.

"We had low water pressure as of 6 or 7 o'clock last night," he said.

It's been affecting residents and businesses, especially restaurants that either have to boil water, use bottled water, or close. Four Starbucks locations closed for the day.

"I think I hear about this like every three months," Newton said.

In Mid-City, one school that is outside the boil water advisory zone had to close early due to low water pressure.

"I didn't know when we dropped kids off at school it would be an issue at all," Vora said.

Morris Jeff Community School sent a message to parents and posted on Facebook. It said: "Due to a power failure at the water facility on Carrollton Avenue, we are experiencing very low water pressure in the area.

Unfortunately, the toilets at the Lopez (elementary and middle school) campus will not flush. Therefore, we must send students and staff home. Please arrange to have your child picked up as soon as possible at the same location as a typical dismissal."

That's where Vora's son is a student.

"All he said was they couldn't flush the toilets and they had to wait in the gym," he said.