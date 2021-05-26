Lower 9th Ward grocer receives JFK Profile in Courage Award

Struggling to pay bills himself, Burnell helped those who couldn't pay, giving out IOU's and in some cases a free meal.

NEW ORLEANS — A man in the Lower 9th Ward is getting recognized on the national level.

On Wednesday, Burnell Cotlon will be honored with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Cotlon doesn't consider himself a hero, but to those he serves, he's one-of-a-kind.

"Personally, a lifesaver to be honest with you," said chef Tony Jordan. "Because five or six years ago I lost my mother and I walked into the store and his wife sent me to talk to him and it's been history since. He could have branched out to the French Quarter, Garden District, CBD, but he's here in the Lower 9th Ward, where it's most needed."

Cotlon owns Burnell's Lower 9th Ward Market, the community's only grocery store.

"If you want to get your haircut you're coming here," he said. "If you want to get a sno-ball on a hot summer day you're coming here, most important fruits and vegetables, we have everything here."

It's not big, but it's saved lives, especially during dark days.

"Everything was wonderful as best as it can be after Katrina, then when COVID hit it was like Katrina times ten," he said. "I had good-paying customers coming here and they would cry because when they swiped their card they didn't have any money on it."

Struggling to pay bills himself, Burnell helped those who couldn't pay, giving out IOU's and in some cases a free meal.

"Was it scary? Yes, I'd be lying to tell you if it wasn't," he said. "My purpose is service, so I have to keep these doors open at all times. There are too many people counting on me to stay open and I'd be letting the whole community down and I can't."

Cotlon's work is appreciated by so many in this community to where people are leaving well wishes and thank you notes on a wall in the business. His work during the pandemic though is now being recognized on a national level, with a very special award.

It's the J.F.K Profile in Courage Award, given to eight Americans who've risked their own lives to help others during the pandemic.

"That's amazing, he deserves it," said Jordan. "Just because in a neighborhood where other people run away, he ran to the place.

"And to get an award on a national level like that it," Cotlon said with shock.

Cotlon is speechless but is honored. And he said he'll continue helping where help is needed, that it's something he simply loves to do.

"For people to recognize this it blows my mind, I do this everyday," he said. "This means the world to me that all the hard work and sacrifice that my family, friends and I have made to get recognized on this level it touched me, I still can't believe it."