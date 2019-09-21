NEW ORLEANS — More than 5,500 Entergy customers lost power Saturday morning in an outage that appears to have cut electricity to the entire Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood.

The Holy Cross neighborhood, just south of the Lower Ninth Ward, was also completely dark Saturday morning.

The outage began around 10:30 a.m. according to an Entergy outage map.

The main electrical breaker for the area was somehow tripped Saturday morning, causing a widespread outage.

"the main breaker tripped," said Stephanie Pyle, an Entergy spokeswoman. "When it trips, we have to re-energize it."

She said initial reports show no "catastrophic" equipment failures, and that all equipment appears intact, meaning once the breaker is re-energized, power should be restored.

The reason the main breaker tripped is still under investigation, Pyle said, and crews will not return electricity to the neighborhoods until they understand the cause and fix it.

According to the outage map, power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m. for most customers, but Entergy crews could change that estimate depending on what they find.

