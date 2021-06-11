Loyola law professors and students document the many deaths in Orleans Parish jails

“Narada was there for an outstanding warrant on a misdemeanor, and he died behind bars,” said Andrea Armstrong, Loyola law professor.

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly a dozen people have died in the Orleans Parish jail, dating back to 2008 before ever being convicted of a crime.



The names and stories of these individuals are a part of a new research project published by a team of law students and professors at Loyola University.

36-year-old Kentrell Hurst took her last breaths at the Orleans Justice Center Jail in May of 2018 after being arrested for stealing $56 worth of groceries. Her death happened while jail officials say she was detoxing from opioids and alcohol.

“Ms. Hurst, we have documentation that says she told medical care staff that she was detoxing, and they failed to prevent her death and that is not something that would happen in a hospital,” said Jenna Grant, Loyola law student.

Narada Mealey ended up in the same jail in October 2017 for a missed court date for possession of marijuana. Two days later the 32-year-old left in a coma and died at the hospital.

Hurst and Mealey aren’t alone, in total, 11 names and stories were recently published as a part of the first installment of memorials published by Loyola University’s School of Law Professor Andrea Armstrong.

She said all 11 people died before ever even being convicted of a crime.

“None of them had gone to trial yet. And so under our law you are innocent until you are proven guilty..they were all pretrial,” said Andrea Armstrong, Loyola law professor.

The memorials are part of a website where people can read about what happened but also learn more than just the crime they were accused of.

Third-year law student Jenna Grant helped research some of the stories.

“It was important that we share these stories with other people so they know what is going on because we are all New Orleanians and this could be us, this could be our loved one,” said Jenna Grant, Loyola law student.

Armstrong said the personal stories and critical factual details on their website paint a fuller picture of what families and friends lose when a person dies behind bars.

“We often don’t know more about a person other than that worst moment in their life..when they allegedly committed a crime but I think it’s really important for people who want to be more effective, to have safer communities, we need to understand who these people are who end up in the jail..and why they end up there,” said Andrea Armstrong, Loyola law professor.

The memorial project is only a small section of the research from 2015 to 2018 at least 786 incarcerated people died in prisons, jails and detention centers across Louisiana. About 15% were people who had yet to have a trial.