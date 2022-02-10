Loyola New Orleans president to step down, be president at Fordham summer 2022

Chair of Loyola's Board of Trustees, Steve Landry said the university will continue operating under plans and goals laid out by Tetlow.

NEW ORLEANS — The first woman and non-clergy member to be the president of Loyola University New Orleans is stepping down this summer, a spokesperson wrote in a statement released Thursday.

Loyola's president for four years, Tania Tetlow is set to become the first woman and layperson to ne president of Fordham, a Catholic university in New York City.

Tetlow became Loyola's 17th president in 2018.

“It has been the greatest privilege to serve as president of Loyola, an extraordinary institution that means so much to me and generations of my family,” Tetlow said. “My decision to take on this new position is bittersweet, but I know Loyola is in excellent hands. I am so proud of the work we accomplished together and will be celebrating Loyola’s continued success from New York.”

Chair of Loyola's Board of Trustees, Steve Landry said the university will continue operating under plans and goals laid out by Tetlow.

“We are so grateful for President Tetlow’s dedicated leadership, and are thrilled for her and her new colleagues at Fordham University,” said Steve Landry, chair of Loyola’s Board of Trustees. “We wish her great success as she moves on to this prestigious position at a fellow Jesuit university.”

Fr. Justin Daffron, Loyola's vice president of Mission and Identity will serve as Loyola's interim president.

Daffron served as a member of the university’s leadership team since 2019.