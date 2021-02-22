Lusher coaches seriously injured in hit-and-run on Mardi Gras

Surgeons had to amputate coach Adam Sivia's legs to save his life.

NEW ORLEANS — Two Lusher Charter School football coaches were seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Mardi Gras night.

Lusher's CEO and Athletic Director sent out an email to the school community this weekend saying that coaches Pierre Warren and Adam Sivia were wounded in the "tragic incident."

Sivia is also a kindergarten teacher at Arthur Ashe Charter School and Warren also teaches at Bricolage Academy.

According to NOPD, Sivia and Warren were outside a store on Tulane Avenue around 4:43 p.m. when Jason McCoy hit them with his car. Police say McCoy fled the scene, but was arrested the next day after police identified the car and tracked him down.

McCoy was arrested on two counts of negligent injury and one count of hit-and-run driving causing serious injury.

Sivia's injuries could have been deadly, but trauma surgeons were able to save him at the cost of both of his legs, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his brother.

"To prevent him bleeding out, the trauma surgeons had to amputate both of legs, which in turn saved his life," David Sivia wrote. "We are now three days removed from this traumatic event, leaving his family trying to piece together the situation."

I can use all the blessings and support y’all can give right now. I appreciate everyone. Love to everyone who has reached out and supported already. This is a long road, but we ain’t stopping for no one. https://t.co/azUcVZvfcJ — Coach Adam (@AdamSiv_D3) February 21, 2021

No information on Pierre Warren's condition or recovery was immediately available.

