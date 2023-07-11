Main break forces SWBNO to pump into Mississippi River

SWBNO officials said the emergency plan was activated on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans announced they initiated an emergency bypass to pump into the Mississippi River after a main break at Station D, which is located at 2800 Florida Avenue.

SWBNO officials said the emergency plan was activated on Friday, July 7, in accordance with all relevant Federal and State regulatory authorities. No customers have been impacted.

"The bypass line starts at the SWBNO’s Central Yard Complex facility located at 2900 Peoples Ave. and discharges into the Mississippi River near river mile marker 93 on the East side Mississippi River, SWBNO official told WWL-TV in an email. Our wastewater treatment facility in New Orleans East is still receiving the majority of the City’s wastewater and treating it. The bypass line is transporting waste that would have been transported to the Eastbank Wastewater Treatment Plant."

Crews are working to repair the 60-year-old main in the short term, and the long-term solution will include a full replacement of the aging main segment.

SWBNO Executive Director Ghassan Koran says, "emergency bypass is crucial to prevent backups in homes, highlighting the importance of this swift and decisive action."