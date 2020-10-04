NEW ORLEANS — A male juvenile was shot and killed in Algiers on Thursday night, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

Officers with NOPD's Fourth District were called to respond to a shooting around 9:24 p.m. near Lauradale Drive and Socrates Street, a block away from the Behrman Memorial Park in Algiers.

When NOPD officers got to the scene, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services workers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated periodically. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

More News:

Gov. Edwards: 'There's a really good chance' schools closed for the remainder of the school year

White House says no 'surprise' bills for COVID-19 patients

Texans agree to trade for Rams WR Brandin Cooks

VERIFY: There is no link between past wireless technology upgrades and disease outbreaks

Official: Saints emails on clergy crisis should stay secret