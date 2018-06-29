NEW ORLEANS -- A man is in jail after police say he held up six different businesses across the metro area.

Police said 55-year-old Andre Addison was arrested Wednesday while robbing a Metro PCS. When he was taken into custody, police found a BB gun they say was used in the robbery.

Addison has also been connected to robberies at Jimmy Johns, Subway, another Metro PCS, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Wendy’s, and Boost Mobile according to NOPD.

He faces a number of charges, including armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

