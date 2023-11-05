Man bikes 10K miles to raise money for Hurricane Ida recovery

Jim Feeney left New Orleans last month and is already in California!

NEW ORLEANS — The Saint Bernard Project works all year round across the country and aims to minimize the time between disaster and recovery. Now, two years after Hurricane Ida, the nonprofit is still working to help residents recover.

The New Orleans and Southeast Executive Director Kenneth Morgan said, "We have a waitlist of 300 individuals. There are thousands of people here that need our help."

As a New Orleans native, Morgan said he has seen the destruction of hurricanes and tornadoes firsthand. While the immediate response is overwhelming, with hundreds of volunteers and organizations coming in from across the country, Morgan said that support response fades.

"Right after Ida, we saw so many nonprofits, so many dollars, so many people come right into this area, and then they slowly started to leave, but long-term recovery is so much more than that," Morgan said. "We’re still here helping individuals because two years later and you’re still staying in a trailer, two years later, and you’re still being bounced around from family member to this person’s house. That takes a toll on individuals."

As a non-profit, Morgan works year-round to raise money to keep their mission going. It's a critical part of the work they do, especially these days with the rising cost of building a home.

Morgan said, "We are a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on philanthropic dollars and donations and the support of our volunteers. Inflation has caused the building materials to go up, and it’s caused construction materials to go up every single day, and so every single day, we’re trying to raise money and funding."

That's where Jim Feeney comes in. Feeney first learned of SBP back in 2009, a few years after Katrina. He was taken aback by the work that still needed to be done in the area.

"I thought, wow it’s four years later, so I went down there on a sort of a discovery to see for myself. I met the founders, and I was just blown away by everyone," said Feeney.

Since he took that trip to the city from up north in 2009, he has been back to the city multiple times, volunteering with SBP throughout the past 14 years. Now, he's started a journey to go on a 10,000-mile bike ride around the perimeter of the U.S. with the hopes of raising money for the nonprofit. He left New Orleans last month and is already in California!

Feeney said, "I’ve got two bicycles I’m trading off each day, and I have family and friends who are flying wherever I am and driving for a week at a time just to support me and carry my gear, and so far, so good, really. I’m doing this ride, and I decided to do this, right, so the challenge is difficult, but I decided to do this, but other people didn’t have a choice."

This is the second time Feeney has done a fundraiser of this scale. He did it over 20 years ago in his 30s to raise one for other nonprofits. Now that he's 60, he says it's a bit different.

"Everything kind of fades. I remember all the good things, but I kind of forgot the bed. Now I’m remembering it is fun, but it’s certainly harder on an older body that 60 years old versus 33," said Feeney. "It really just touches me that this organization does a great job at bringing these families home. There’s really nothing warmer than to see your family walking back into a rebuilt house and basically starting all over again, finally going forward. It’s really powerful."

While it's an unorthodox way to raise money, Morgan said, "It is absolutely amazing. I could never do it but wow. Thank you, thank you, thank you! We'll keep cheering you on and can't wait to cheer you on when you get back."

Feeney expects to be back in the city in September. To keep up with his journey or to donate, click here.