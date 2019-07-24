NEW ORLEANS — Police say a man is dead after a shooting outside a home in the Fairgrounds area of New Orleans overnight.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:31 a.m. in the 3500 block of DeSaix Boulevard. Officers arriving at the scene found a man inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics later pronounced him dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Bruce Brueggeman at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Authorities are still gathering information to identify a person responsible for the shooting.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death and release his name at a later time.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.