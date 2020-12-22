x
Man dead after shooting outside Algiers Point grocery store

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported before noon in the 600 block of Opelousas Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in the Algiers Point area of New Orleans on Tuesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported before noon in the 600 block of Opelousas Avenue. Police say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos from the scene show police have blocked off streets near the Opelousas Point Supermarket.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NOPD homicide detectives at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

