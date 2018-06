Police say one man was shot and killed and another person is in custody after a burglary in Treme Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 700 block of North Miro Street around 7 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a home.

EMS took him to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say at least one person has been apprehended at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

