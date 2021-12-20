Man dead after fiery crash on Tulane Avenue

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 1:39 a.m. in the 2000 block of Tulane Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man is dead after being ejected from his pickup truck early Monday in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 1:39 a.m. in the 2000 block of Tulane Avenue near University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health

Police say the driver of a pickup truck was driving at a high rate of speed in the river-bound lane of Tulane Avenue when "for unknown reasons" he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole. The man was ejected from the pickup and the truck was engulfed in flames.

The police department did not identify the man. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death and release his name after contacting his family.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call NOPD traffic fatality investigation Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.