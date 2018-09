NEW ORLEANS – One man is dead after a shooting in on South Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was shot in the chest around 8:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Carrollton Avenue. He later died from his injuries.

