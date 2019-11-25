NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after being shot several times in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened after 1:30 p.m. in North Miro and Monticello streets. Police say a man was shot several times and died at the scene.

The police department did not identify the victim or say if anyone had been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more.

