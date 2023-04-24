Man falls from abandoned Plaza Tower, NOPD investigates

NOPD says officers were dispatched to the building in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue around 8:50 Monday morning where they found a man dead on the ground.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a death at the Plaza Towers building in downtown New Orleans.

Earlier today New Orleans police confirmed a body was found outside the 45–story crumbling structure. According to the NOPD, officers were dispatched to the building in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue around 8:50 Monday morning where they found a man dead on the ground next to the building. At this point, police are treating this as an unclassified death.

EMS confirms to WWLTV that the man fell from the building.

This comes less than a day after a fire broke out at the abandoned skyscraper.

New Orleans EMS now confirming paramedics responded to an incident this morning where a man fell from the abandoned Plaza Tower building. The man died from the fall. This comes one day after the NOFD put out a large trash fire in the building. 5/6 ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/YGaf4KWFmW — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) April 24, 2023

Just last night New Orleans firefighters were called to the plaza towers around 7:00 p.m. They found heavy smoke coming from several levels of the vacant high-rise.

Fire officials said some people who were apparently inside the building at the time were still leaving as they arrived.

Firefighters quickly put out a large trash pile that was burning. The Plaza Towers have been more than just an eyesore in recent years.

Debris has been falling off the building in prior incidents and it has been basically demolition by neglect. Owner Joe Jaeger put the building up for sale in February.