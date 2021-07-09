Man found fatally shot near Tchoupitoulas & Napoleon Monday afternoon, police say

An NOPD spokesperson said more information may be available after an investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — A man died from a gunshot wound in New Orleans Monday, police said.

Police officers were sent to the corner of Tchoupitoulas and Napoleon just before 2 p.m. There they found a man struck by gunfire.

The victim died at the scene in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

The shooting happened in New Orleans Police Department's Sixth District area.

An NOPD spokesperson said more information may be available after an investigation.

NOPD officials labeled the killing as a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the victim's name after an autopsy can help determine an official cause of death, but the name isn't normally released to the public before the victim's loved ones can be reached.

Tchoupitoulas Street is blocked both directions between Napoleon Ave. and Milan Street. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/RvzFGx1PoI — NOPD (@NOPDNews) September 20, 2021

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867