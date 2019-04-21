NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters rescued a man from a burning home Sunday morning after the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Mandeville Street, according to the NOFD. When firefighters arrived, they found a single story, wood framed home on fire.

Two of the home's residents, a pair of women, were outside when firefighters arrived. Fire crews entered the home from the rear and began searching for the last resident, an elderly man.

The man was found unconscious on the floor of a bedroom. After getting him outside, firefighters began emergency medical treatment.

All three people were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The women were listed in stable condition. The man, who also received first and second degree burns, was listed in critical condition.

Seven NOFD units carrying 22 fire operations personnel were used to extinguish the fire.