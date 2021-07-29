Man killed in Gentilly Terrace shooting, NOPD detains person of interest

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Gentilly Terrace Thursday morning.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Franklin Avenue, near the interstate, around 10 a.m.

Police say the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

According to NOPD, a person of interest was detained at the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

