NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the East Sunday afternoon.

It's the third reported shooting in the city since Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired around 3 p.m. in the 6500 block of the I-10 Service Road in the Pines Village neighborhood in New Orleans East, officials said.

When Seventh District police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Neither a suspect nor a motive for the killing has been named.

It's the second fatal shooting in the city on Sunday, the first happening a few hours earlier in Algiers, where police found a struck man who died on the scene off of Newton Street.

Earlier in the morning, another shooting victim was found near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome around 8:30. That victim was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

