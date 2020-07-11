Man killed after Jeep jumps guardrails, plummets to I-10 lanes below

According to police, his vehicle landed flipped on the I-10 West on-ramp on the lower level of the highway.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed Saturday morning when he lost control of his Jeep and went over the Interstate 10 guardrails, falling into the lanes below, police say.

The fatal crash took place on the I-10 near the west on-ramp off of South Claiborne Avenue.

NOPD investigators say the man was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound on U.S. 90 just after 2 a.m. The man merged onto the I-10 East on-ramp but lost control of his car for some reason and went over the guardrails.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin. Police are still investigating what caused the man to lose control of his vehicle in the first place.

