Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup early Tuesday on Louisiana Ave.

The driver of the pickup called 911 and remained on the scene. Police said he was cooperating.

NEW ORLEANS — A 55-year-old man was killed when he stepped into the path of a pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and South Liberty Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS and was later declared deceased.

According to investigators, the man was standing on the median and stepped into the street. The driver of the pickup called 911 and remained on the scene. Police said he was cooperating.

The driver was not injured and police don't believe either man was impaired.

The identity of the man who died is being withheld pending family notification.